L2 Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. 314,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.