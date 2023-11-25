L2 Asset Management LLC Buys 3,552 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 202,272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,470 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,791.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 62,783 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,464 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 519,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,839,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,389,832 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $152,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $10,140,125 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.42. 723,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,156. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

