L2 Asset Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,482 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for about 1.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.51. 1,701,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,994. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.