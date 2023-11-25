Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. Desjardins cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Cormark lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CSFB dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.39.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$25.92 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.95 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.93.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.07. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.60 million. Analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8186916 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

