Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,178 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

