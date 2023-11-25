Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $93.01 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)

Lumi Credits Token Trading

