Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUNA

Luna Innovations Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LUNA stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $216.33 million, a PE ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.