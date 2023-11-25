MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $51.57 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $51.57 million and $3,771.10 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

