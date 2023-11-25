Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $28.16 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $28.16 million and $35,136.10 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,820.77 or 1.00167707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000695 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,147.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

