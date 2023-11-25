Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3382 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Man Wah Stock Up 14.4 %

OTCMKTS:MAWHY opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

