Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3382 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Man Wah Stock Up 14.4 %
OTCMKTS:MAWHY opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $14.62.
About Man Wah
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Man Wah
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.