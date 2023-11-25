Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Raised to $9.00 at Truist Financial

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MQ. Mizuho increased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a positive rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

