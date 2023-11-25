Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 740,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 889.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 570,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 534,945 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 530,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 494,825 shares during the period.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

