McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.37. 219,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,752. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.25. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

