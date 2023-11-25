MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

