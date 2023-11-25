Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,463. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

