Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Boosted by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.4% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,692,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.99 and a 200-day moving average of $295.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $869.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

