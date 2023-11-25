Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.83 million and $911,414.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

