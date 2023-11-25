Metahero (HERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $877,547.60

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $23.86 million and $877,547.60 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003059 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.