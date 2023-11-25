MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $54.22 million and $105,779.02 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

