Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,995,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.78%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

