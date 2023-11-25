Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 700 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

