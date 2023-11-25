Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Aflac by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 130,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 88.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 895,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

