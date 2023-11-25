Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $57,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,289,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 26.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 216,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 36.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.76 and a 200 day moving average of $207.69. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $157.52 and a twelve month high of $243.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WD-40

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.