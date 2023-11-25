Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 209 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 209.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 106,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. 3,310,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,463. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

