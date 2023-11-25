Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 439 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 87.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,965. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

