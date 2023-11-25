Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes $41,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,784,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 646,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

