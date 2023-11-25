Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 239.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 726,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. 96,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.