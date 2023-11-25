Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 415.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

