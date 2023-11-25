Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

MHK stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.73. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

