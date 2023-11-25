Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,493 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $57,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 181,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $55.17 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

