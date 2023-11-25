Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Hits $214.33 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $214.33 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,481,294 coins and its circulating supply is 789,348,049 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

