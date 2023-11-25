Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $62.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of OGS opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 13.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

