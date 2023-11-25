Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MYE opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Myers Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Myers Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

