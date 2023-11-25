Nano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.37 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Nano has a market cap of $98.50 million and $1.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.10 or 0.00600236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00455501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00126452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

