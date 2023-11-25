National Bankshares Analysts Give Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) a C$135.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.64.
Precision Drilling Trading Up 2.5 %
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 15.1968811 earnings per share for the current year.
Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
