National Bankshares Reiterates C$90.00 Price Target for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.42.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.16 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.68%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.