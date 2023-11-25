National Bankshares Reiterates C$90.00 Price Target for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.42.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$83.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.89 and a 52 week high of C$94.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$80.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.16 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

