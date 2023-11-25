NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for approximately 1.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 41.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

NetApp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 466,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,379. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

