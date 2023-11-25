NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $100,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $115.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.