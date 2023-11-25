Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Cut by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

NFLX traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,134. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

