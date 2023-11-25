Nigel Garrard Purchases 3,250 Shares of ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.31 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,007.50 ($26,320.72).

ALS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ALS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. ALS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

