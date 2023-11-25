Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Nordstrom has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

