NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $3,200,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

