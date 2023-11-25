NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NuCana
NuCana Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $3,200,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NuCana
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.