O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,064 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 124,564 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

