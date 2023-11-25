O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

