Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Major Shareholder Purchases $101,918.74 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 85,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,918.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,284,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,251.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ondas Stock Up 6.3 %

ONDS stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ondas by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

