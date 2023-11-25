Oribel Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 1.1% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.42. 912,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

