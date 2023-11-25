Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 77,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 683,165 shares of company stock worth $144,224,640. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,719. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.68. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.