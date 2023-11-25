Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. 5,062,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,075,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

