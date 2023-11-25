Oxen Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $44,565.05 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,864.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00189261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.14 or 0.00599859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00456017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00126381 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,646,013 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

