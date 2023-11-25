PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.89 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $112.89 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,245,164 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 764,222,954.2576352 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.1377078 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,810,401.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars.

